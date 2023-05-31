Training class teaches how to survive a carjacking

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- According to the St. Louis Police Department, there were 126 carjackings in 2022 in St. Louis and 43 so far in 2023.

Most people don’t expect to be a victim of a carjacking and aren’t prepared for how they might respond. Paul Bastean, owner of Ultimate Defense Firing Range and Training Center is helping to change that.

“So, we recognize that with the increase of the amount of carjackings that was happening in the St. Louis area, that there was nobody really specifically addressing that. And so, we created a course that’s called How to Survive a Carjacking,” he said.

Bastean said the proper response is almost always to give up your keys and let the carjackers take your car. But he said there are rare circumstances when someone might need to risk fighting back.

“If there’s kids in the car, the option was to fight and to do whatever they could for the safety of the children in the backseat,” he said.

Police departments across the region provide these general tips:

-Always be aware of your surroundings. Carjackers look for distracted drivers.

-Keep your car doors locked and always park in well-lit areas.

-Leave room between your car and the one in front of you at a stoplight. This gives you room to pull away and drive off if someone approaches your car.

-If an armed carjacker demands your car, give up your keys and go to a safe place to call 911.

