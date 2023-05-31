Security upgrades coming to Metro

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Two deadly shootings last month on or near Metro property have renewed safety concerns over public transportation.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 788 Vice President Catina Howard said St. Louis residents have had these concerns for a long time. She said residents don’t think public transportation is safe, but several agencies are looking to change that.

“What we need to be doing is adjusting our security strategy in conjunction with how our ridership is changing and how our community is changing,” said Taulby Roach, President and CEO of Bi-State Development.

A closed-circuit television system proactively monitored at all times will increase the number of camera positions from 800 to 1,600. Metro has also committed $750,000 to cover overtime wages to further increase law enforcement presence through the summer months on MetroLink and at MetroLink stations. The transit will also roll out a four-week metal detector pilot program in the future to establish checkpoints at stations.

“The visibility of police on our system, that’s what impacts the perception and makes people feel more comfortable and that’s what we will continue to build,” said Kevin Scott, General Manager of Security with Bi-State Development.

The organization has also dedicated $1.5 million in a partnership with Chestnut Health Systems to place four teams of behavioral health providers on the system to help reduce loitering, address behaviors impacting operations and improve overall rider experiences.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.