O’Fallon, Missouri gearing up for Heritage and Freedom Fest!

The City of O’Fallon is gearing up for another Heritage and Freedom Fest! This year’s 4th of July celebration will kickoff on July 1st and feature four non-stop days of carnival and midway fun, delicious food, spectacular firework displays and national-headlining mainstage entertainment.

July 1st – Carnival Kickoff

The festivities begin on Saturday, July 1st with the Carnival Kickoff! Rides, games and carnival food stands will open to the public at 4:00 PM and run until 10:00 PM. All-you-can-ride passes are available for purchase throughout the month of June for a discounted rate of $25/night! Passes can also be purchased on-site for $35/night.

July 2nd – Family Night

Starting at 4:00 PM on Sunday, July 2nd is Family Night, featuring carnival rides, a colorful midway, and festival vendors with food and beverages.

Festival goers can watch as Missouri native muralist Kenzie Wolk begins working on her mural on Entertainment Alley. No longer hiding away in her studio, Wolk’s art is now a public performance. The thought of painting in front of others was something she once feared, but she now considers it a privilege to share the live process. She will be painting live on July 2nd and July 3rd from 4:00 PM to sunset.

GoGreen BMX will also kickoff three days of shows on the evening of July 2nd! These extreme athletes have performed in over 30 states including Disney’s California Adventure Park, Silver Dollar City and more. They focus on blending pro extreme sports with family-friendly entertainment, featuring their positive, cheerful role-model athletes. Checkout the action on July 2nd at 6:00 and 8:00 PM!

July 3rd – Country Night

As you enter Heritage & Freedom Fest, you’ll be met with an incredible tribute to our fallen heroes. The VAU’s Fallen Heroes Memorial is made of 7040 dog tags that create an image of the American flag. The memorial also has 50 gold stars to honor Gold Star families nationwide. The flag is built and funded by veterans and has traveled to 50+ locations nationwide since 2018.

The city prides itself on bringing some of the best national recording artists to the St. Louis Metro Area for FREE concerts. In addition to continued carnival and boulevard entertainment, enjoy the best in local, regional, and national artists on our mainstage!

Headlining this year’s Country Night is Chris Lane. Introducing “a decidedly more country sound” (MusicRow), Chris Lane is launching his next chapter with over 1.6 BILLION on-demand streams and three #1s to date – platinum “Big, Big Plans,” 3X platinum “I Don’t Know About You,” and platinum “Fix.”

July 3rd Mainstage Schedule

4:00 PM – Festival Grounds Open

4:00 PM – Nick Gusman & The Coyotes

5:30 PM – Mark Perkins

7:00 PM – Restless Road

9:00 PM – Chris Lane

10:15 PM – Jena ‘Dusty’ Mielke Fireworks Spectacular

July 4th – Rock Night

O’Fallon’s Heritage & Freedom Fest parade is one of the largest and most colorful in the area. The parade draws a crowd of thousands proudly dressed in red, white and blue, and cheering for the patriotic parade entries vying for cash prizes and trophies.

O’Fallon’s Heritage & Freedom Fest Parade officially kicks off the City’s Independence Day celebration at 9:30 a.m. on July 4th. The parade route starts at the corner of Main Street and Civic Park Drive, continuing north on Main Street to Tom Ginnever Avenue, where it turns east, ending at T.R. Hughes Boulevard near the entrance to the festival grounds.

Festival grounds open at noon for your family to enjoy one last day of carnival rides, entertainment alley sideshows, vendors, and games.

Rounding out the mainstage entertainment is classic-rock favorites 38 Special. After more than four decades, 38 SPECIAL continues to bring their signature blast of Southern Rock to over 100 cities a year. At each and every show, thousands of audience members are amazed by the explosive power of the band’s performance. Their many Gold and Platinum album awards stand in testament to the endurance of a legendary powerhouse.

July 4th Mainstage Schedule

3:00 PM – Root Mod

4:45 PM – Dazed N Confused STL

6:15 PM – Tommy DeCarlo

8:00 PM – 38 Special

9:30 PM – Jena ‘Dusty’ Mielke Fireworks Spectacular

Festival attendees can learn more about this year’s Heritage & Freedom Fest and purchase carnival tickets by visiting www.heritageandfreedomfest.com

