Multi-day rummage sale in Des Peres for charity

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A multi-day rummage sale in Des Peres will benefit Amigos for Christ, an organization that provides nutrition, health, education, and economic development in rural communities in Nicaragua.

“That’s an organization that I’ve been to with my wife before and we really love their mission and we really enjoyed our time down there and anything we can do locally to help that organization out is a really awesome thing,” explained Henry Samson.

The charity garage sale will take place Friday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church at 1510 Bopp Road.

