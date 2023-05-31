Man accused of pulling girlfriend by her hair, hitting her while she was holding her young daughter

Jordan Wilson, 21, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk and domestic assault(St. Louis County Prosecutor)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORMANDY, Mo. (KMOV) - A 21-year-old man is facing charges, accused of assaulting his girlfriend while she was holding her toddler daughter in Normandy on May 17.

Jordan Wilson is charged with endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk and domestic assault.

Police say Wilson and his girlfriend got into an argument at her apartment complex in the 1600 block of Castle Park Drive before she asked him to leave. After the argument, the victim and her daughter went into the complex and Wilson followed them inside. When all three were on the elevator, police allege Wilson hit her repeatedly, slammed her head into the wall and violently pulled her by the hair.

Eventually, the victim got free and grabbed her child, and tried to exit the elevator, but Wilson allegedly grabbed her by the hair and pulled her back into the elevator while she was holding her daughter before he punched her repeatedly. He is accused of eventually pulling her out of the elevator by the hair while she was holding her daughter.

Prosecutors say the incident was captured on surveillance video. Wilson is being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond.

