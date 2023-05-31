Isolated Thundershowers Through Friday

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Air quality is “Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups” again for Wednesday
  • Isolated afternoon showers or storms possible through Friday
  • Hot temps build into the weekend

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Isolated but heavy thundershowers: Watch for isolated afternoon and evening showers and storms today-Friday. These storms will bubble up in the afternoon. They won’t move very much so where it does rain it could be heavy. Unfortunately these storms will not be widespread enough to help the drought situation much. It looks like slightly drier air will move in beginning this weekend. This will result in little if any rain chance each day and the lower humidity will only accelerate evapotranspiration (the evaporation of moisture from plant leaves, crops and your lawn). Hoping for another back door cool front on Tuesday which should moderate temperatures and bit.

Wednesday
Wednesday(KMOV)

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ferguson pool
North County pool changes policy after juveniles exchange gunfire
trans families leaving
Families say they’re leaving Missouri after legislation targeting trans youth passes
Walking in street bill vetoed
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page vetoes two controversial bills
Brandon Dailey, 35, is charged with two counts of third-degree assault
Man accused of strangling woman at her workplace in Florissant
The local community is remembering a woman who entertained generations of St. Louisans on...
Becky ‘Queen of Carpet’ dies

Latest News

May 31 morning weather
Isolated Thundershowers This Week
Isolated Thundershowers This Week
Isolated Thundershowers This Week
Isolated Thundershowers This Week
7-Day Forecast 5/30/23
A Stretch of 90s Begins