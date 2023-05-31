Isolated Showers or Thundershowers Through Friday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

Air quality is “Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups” again for Thursday

Isolated afternoon showers or storms possible through Friday

While Isolated, showers may be heavy and slow moving producing localized flooding

Hot temps build into the weekend

This evening: A brief and spotty shower possible through sunset. Otherwise it will be warm and a bit humid.

Thursday and Friday: Isolated but heavy thundershowers possible. These storms will bubble up in the afternoon. They won’t move very much so where it does rain it could be heavy and cause localized ponding on the roads or flooding. Rian chance is 30%. Unfortunately these storms will not be widespread enough to help the drought situation much.

Weekend Changes: Drier but hotter air will move in beginning this weekend. This will result in little if any rain chance each day and the lower humidity will only accelerate evapotranspiration (the evaporation of moisture from plant leaves, crops and your lawn). Hoping for another back door cool front on Tuesday which should moderate temperatures and bit.

