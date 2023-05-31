Doctor discusses brain cancer risks and treatments

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Researchers continue their work to crack the cure for brain cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, roughly 19,000 Americans will die from this specific form of cancer in 2023. Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis is a national leader in cancer treatment and research.

Dr. Stephanie Perkins is the Washington University Radiation Oncologist and Director of the S. Lee Kling Proton Therapy Center. She joined News 4′s David Amelotti on News 4 at 4 Wednesday.

Dr. Perkins joins News 4 to discuss brain cancer risks and treatments
