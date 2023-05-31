BJC and Saint Luke’s health systems announce merger

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two major Missouri hospitals have announced they have agreed to join forces to help expand access to healthcare needs for patients across the state.

BJC HealthCare of St. Louis and Saint Luke’s Health System of Kansas City have stated they plan to merge assets to create an integrated Missouri-based healthcare system. This integration aims to create better access, affordability and quality of care across Missouri.

“Amid the rapidly changing healthcare landscape, this is the right time to build on our established relationship with Saint Luke’s,” said BJC HealthCare President and Chief Executive Officer Richard Liekweg. “With an even stronger financial foundation, we will further invest in our teams, advance the use of technologies and data to support our providers and caregivers and improve the health of our communities. These are opportunities that we can better achieve together. I am confident that BJC and Saint Luke’s together will be even better positioned to extend our legacy of clinical discovery and deliver medical breakthroughs well into the future.”

According to the hospitals, some of the posed benefits are:

Patients will have expanded access to additional healthcare services.

Physicians, providers and healthcare teams will have increased access to tools, training and technology.

Academic and clinical researchers will have better access to clinical trials and research opportunities.

Local communities will have healthcare disparities addressed with expectations of contributing more than $1 billion in annual community benefits.

“Both Saint Luke’s and BJC have well-established reputations for delivering exceptional care and elevating the health of the people we serve,” said Saint Luke’s Health System President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Melinda Estes. “Our integrated health system, with complementary expertise and team of world-class physicians and caregivers, will set a new national standard for medical education and research... Together, we will advance our shared mission to continue improving the health of our patients.”

The organizations are hoping to come to a definitive agreement by the end of 2023. If approved, the hospitals would continue to serve their respective markets with dual headquarters in St. Louis and Kansas City and keep their current names.

