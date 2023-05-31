Attempted burglary suspect in ICU after police chase ends in fiery crash in St. Charles County

A still image from a dash camera shows a car engulfed in flames following a police chase in St. Charles County on May 28, 2023.(O'Fallon, Missouri Police Department)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) – An attempted burglary suspect is in the hospital after leading police on a chase that ended in a fiery crash over the weekend.

According to Wentzville police, the unnamed suspect backed his vehicle into a gun store to burglarize the business but did not succeed in breaking in on Sunday. Officers from O’Fallon, Missouri then staged on the highway and identified a car with rear-end damage. The car sped up after the plate was obtained and a pursuit was authorized until Wentzville police could confirm a vehicle description.

Authorities then said they determined the car was stolen out of St. Louis City, and St. Charles City officers set up spikes at First Capital and Zuembehl Road. When the car swerved to miss the spikes, it crashed into a center median.

After the crash, the car rolled over. Officers took the suspect out of the vehicle before the car caught fire.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit for treatment. He has not yet been charged. No officers were injured.

