Army Corps of Engineers releases third, final report on Jana Elementary

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released its third and final report after testing Jana Elementary School for radioactive materials.

The Corps of Engineers said in the report that there are no radioactive concerns at the school in Florissant. The suspicion of radioactive material stems from waste in nearby Coldwater Creek. It was left over from the Manhattan Project during World War II.

The testing focused on soil samples collected on school grounds and surface tests from inside the school. Other tests done by SCI Engineering out of St. Charles came to the same conclusion.

School leaders announced in March the school was not expected to reopen.

