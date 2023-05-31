Army Corps of Engineers releases third, final report on Jana Elementary

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released its third and final report after testing Jana Elementary School for radioactive materials.

The Corps of Engineers said in the report that there are no radioactive concerns at the school in Florissant. The suspicion of radioactive material stems from waste in nearby Coldwater Creek. It was left over from the Manhattan Project during World War II.

The testing focused on soil samples collected on school grounds and surface tests from inside the school. Other tests done by SCI Engineering out of St. Charles came to the same conclusion.

School leaders announced in March the school was not expected to reopen.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person dead from boating accident over Memorial Day Weekend as officials urge caution on the...
1 person dead from boating accident over Memorial Day Weekend as officials urge caution on the water this summer
trans families leaving
Families say they’re leaving Missouri after legislation targeting trans youth passes
Ferguson pool
North County pool changes policy after juveniles exchange gunfire
Walking in street bill vetoed
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page vetoes two controversial bills
‘It couldn’t have possibly been me’ Ferguson man says he had nothing to do with a carjacking...
‘It couldn’t have possibly been me’ Ferguson man says he had nothing to do with a carjacking after police execute search warrant of his home

Latest News

peeping tom
Clayton Police continue to look for ‘Peeping Tom’
Army Corps of Engineers releases final report on Jana Elementary School
spelling bee
Local 7th grader representing St. Louis at this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee
homeless encampment
Leaders brainstorm solutions to homeless encampment violence