1 killed, 1 wounded in west St. Louis shooting

By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting that happened in west St. Louis Tuesday night.

Police say the shooting happened near the intersection of N. Kingshigway and Hodiamont Tracks, which is on the border between the Fountain Park and Sherman Park neighborhoods, just before 9:45 p.m.

One man was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital. The other was shot in the stomach and was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived, police say.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

