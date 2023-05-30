Teen shot, killed while playing video games inside North City home

By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A University City teen was shot and killed while he was playing video games inside a north St. Louis home Monday.

Police say the shooting happened in the 4900 block of Leahy around 4:00 p.m. Officers believe 19-year-old Derrick Johnson was playing video games with someone else when a suspect entered the home and shot Johnson.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

