Teen shot, killed while playing video games inside North City home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A University City teen was shot and killed while he was playing video games inside a north St. Louis home Monday.

Police say the shooting happened in the 4900 block of Leahy around 4:00 p.m. Officers believe 19-year-old Derrick Johnson was playing video games with someone else when a suspect entered the home and shot Johnson.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

