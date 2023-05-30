A Stretch of 90s Begins

By Leah Hill
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Air Quality Alert for Tuesday
  • Spot rain or storm chances over the next few days
  • Hot temps & humid later this week

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Today: Humidity will remain on the lower side today with mainly sunny skies. This afternoon will also mark the start of a stretch of 90s which continues into early next week. We also have an Air Quality Alert for today. Ozone levels could be unhealthy for the elderly, children, or those with heart and lung issues.

What’s Next: A few isolated afternoon/evening storms are possible Wednesday with a better chance for a few PM storms Thursday. Temperatures spike over the weekend. Humidity will reach its spike Friday, and will slowly come down Saturday and Sunday. A backdoor cold front looks to push in sometime next week, bringing relief from the stretch of the 90s.

Tuesday
Tuesday(KMOV)

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person dead from boating accident over Memorial Day Weekend as officials urge caution on the...
1 person dead from boating accident over Memorial Day Weekend as officials urge caution on the water this summer
‘It couldn’t have possibly been me’ Ferguson man says he had nothing to do with a carjacking...
‘It couldn’t have possibly been me’ Ferguson man says he had nothing to do with a carjacking after police execute search warrant of his home
trans families leaving
Families say they’re leaving Missouri after legislation targeting trans youth passes
Ferguson pool
North County pool changes policy after juveniles exchange gunfire
Police say the shooting happened around 4:38 a.m. in the area of Leonor K Sullivan Boulevard...
Police investigating two Memorial Day homicides in St. Louis City

Latest News

May 30 afternoon forecast
A Stretch of 90s Begins
Summer Heat For A While
AC & Sprinklers will be working overtime this week
AC & sprinklers will be working overtime this week
Warm And Dry Memorial Day
Warm And Dry Memorial Day