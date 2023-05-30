A Stretch of 90s Begins

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

Air Quality Alert for Tuesday

Spot rain or storm chances over the next few days

Hot temps & humid later this week

Today: Humidity will remain on the lower side today with mainly sunny skies. This afternoon will also mark the start of a stretch of 90s which continues into early next week. We also have an Air Quality Alert for today. Ozone levels could be unhealthy for the elderly, children, or those with heart and lung issues.

What’s Next: A few isolated afternoon/evening storms are possible Wednesday with a better chance for a few PM storms Thursday. Temperatures spike over the weekend. Humidity will reach its spike Friday, and will slowly come down Saturday and Sunday. A backdoor cold front looks to push in sometime next week, bringing relief from the stretch of the 90s.

