St. Louis is in the midst of unhealthy ozone levels

By Leah Hill
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Ozone is not something you can see, hear, or smell, but everyone can feel it.

Susannah Fuchs, the director of clean air for the American Lung Association, said, “You might think your breathing is a little more difficult, or it is more heavy outside.”

Ozone is found in two places, in the stratosphere where it protects us from harmful UV rays, and at the surface. Pollutants, sunlight, and warm temperatures can create surface-level ozone.

The First Alert Weather team creates the ozone forecasts, where it’s distributed to local partners and the public. You can find ozone alerts on your phones, online, or even when driving past the Science Center.

Ozone season is during the warmer months. Ozone levels are ranked on a color scale.

Fuchs said, “It goes green, yellow, orange, red.”

Green means good ozone. For the last few days, ozone levels have been in the orange category, which is unusually high this early in the season.

Once levels reach the orange category, then it is unhealthy levels for sensitive groups. This includes the elderly, children, or those with lung conditions.

Fuchs said, “It can have immediate effects, and it can have long-term effects.”

On orange or red days, intense outdoor activities or prolonged exposure to ozone can be dangerous.

Fuchs said, “Carpooling, using transit, walking or biking, all of these things can reduce transportation emissions and can reduce other emissions, which leads to air pollution.”

You can learn more about air quality and its impacts by visiting the American Lung Association website.

