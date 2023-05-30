St. Louis County Executive Sam Page expected to announce action on two controversial bills

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - Tuesday morning, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will be discussing two controversial bills that recently passed the county council.

The first bill would ban people from walking or standing in county roadways other than using a crosswalk. The bill passed the council 4-3 on May 16.

Page is also expected to announce action on a bill that would allow tobacco sales near schools.

