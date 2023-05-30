St. Louis County Executive Sam Page expected to announce action on two controversial bills

FILE - In this June 23, 2020, file photo, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page speaks during a...
FILE - In this June 23, 2020, file photo, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page speaks during a news conference in Town and Country, Mo. Democratic St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is urging the County Council to adopt a mask requirement when it meets Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Page's mask mandate was overturned last month by the council, and a judge last week granted a temporary restraining order to halt it. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - Tuesday morning, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will be discussing two controversial bills that recently passed the county council.

The first bill would ban people from walking or standing in county roadways other than using a crosswalk. The bill passed the council 4-3 on May 16.

Page is also expected to announce action on a bill that would allow tobacco sales near schools.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person dead from boating accident over Memorial Day Weekend as officials urge caution on the...
1 person dead from boating accident over Memorial Day Weekend as officials urge caution on the water this summer
‘It couldn’t have possibly been me’ Ferguson man says he had nothing to do with a carjacking...
‘It couldn’t have possibly been me’ Ferguson man says he had nothing to do with a carjacking after police execute search warrant of his home
Police say the shooting happened around 4:38 a.m. in the area of Leonor K Sullivan Boulevard...
Police investigating two Memorial Day homicides in St. Louis City
Nabi Hasani bought a scratch-off ticket when he stopped at a minimart to get a cup of coffee....
Man stops for cup of coffee, wins $1 million in lottery
tuesday weahter
Summer Heat For A While

Latest News

Ferguson pool
North County pool changes policy after juveniles exchange gunfire
trans families leaving
Families say they’re leaving Missouri after legislation targeting trans youth passes
Ferguson pool
Ferguson pool changes policy after gunshots exchanged
Sai Kandula
Prosecutors: Local man accused of planning to attack White House should stay in jail pending trial