South Roxana man dies after being found in creek

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from South Roxana died after he was found in a Wood River Creek Friday.

Trever J. Oliver was found with his head submerged in Wood River Creek near the intersection of Wood River Creek and East Broadway just after 6 p.m. After the 33-year-old was pulled to shore by Alton officers, he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary results of an autopsy did not show overt signs of nefarious involvement, according to Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn. A final cause of death and routine toxicological testing are pending.

