Royals shut Cardinals out after carrying a perfect game into the eighth

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - When Mike Mayers made his Major League debut at Busch Stadium in July 2016, he endured one of the shortest starts by a pitcher making his MLB debut in the history of the league.

Monday at Busch Stadium, Mayers stepped on the mound as a visiting pitcher behind Royals opener Josh Staumont and nearly put himself into the history books for a much more positive reason.

Mayers delivered six consecutive perfect innings as he and Staumont combined to carry a no-hitter into the eighth inning against the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado broke up Kansas City’s bid for the first combined perfect game in MLB history with a base hit to lead off the bottom of the eighth inning, but the swing didn’t spark a rally for the Cardinals, who fell to the Royals 7-0 on a beautiful Memorial Day afternoon.

Aside from Arenado’s knock, Willson Contreras broke out of an 0-for-27 slump—the equivalent of a no-hitter’s worth of at-bats.

