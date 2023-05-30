Royals shut Cardinals out after carrying a perfect game into the eighth

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez (13) is helped up by teammate Michael Massey (19) after...
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez (13) is helped up by teammate Michael Massey (19) after scoring as St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright, right, walks past during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - When Mike Mayers made his Major League debut at Busch Stadium in July 2016, he endured one of the shortest starts by a pitcher making his MLB debut in the history of the league.

Monday at Busch Stadium, Mayers stepped on the mound as a visiting pitcher behind Royals opener Josh Staumont and nearly put himself into the history books for a much more positive reason.

Mayers delivered six consecutive perfect innings as he and Staumont combined to carry a no-hitter into the eighth inning against the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado broke up Kansas City’s bid for the first combined perfect game in MLB history with a base hit to lead off the bottom of the eighth inning, but the swing didn’t spark a rally for the Cardinals, who fell to the Royals 7-0 on a beautiful Memorial Day afternoon.

Aside from Arenado’s knock, Willson Contreras broke out of an 0-for-27 slump—the equivalent of a no-hitter’s worth of at-bats.

