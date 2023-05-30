North County pool changes policy after juveniles exchange gunfire

FERGUSON (KMOV) -- Several residents contacted News 4 after they saw a number of issues at a North County public swimming pool.

On Monday, several residents told News 4 that a gun battle happened at January-Wabash Memorial Park on Saturday, the first day the pool opened for the summer season.

The city confirmed that nine juveniles were placed in custody after two vehicles exchanged gunfire. No injuries were reported, but police said that two cars sustained damage.

“We seen a lot of people running, gunshots fired, and there were at least three rounds of gunshots back and forth between somebody close to the parking lot and somebody close to the pool,” resident James Thompson told News 4. “A lot of the commotion comes from people who are not supervised.”

On Saturday, the Ferguson Parks and Recreation Facebook page posted that only Ferguson residents will be allowed at the pool on Sunday and Monday. It’s not clear if the policy will revert back to anyone being allowed, because pool staff told News 4 on Monday that the policy was implemented last pool season. Staff told News 4 to call the city on Tuesday since offices were closed for Memorial Day on Monday.

“It closes more people off to a park that’s beautiful,” Thompson said in regard to the residency requirement. “If you can secure whose coming in, regardless of where they come from, you can secure the location. So many things that would change with that police presence versus just changing the policy for the pool for one area.”

