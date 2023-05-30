Man shaves his dreads in support of his daughter fighting cancer

A man whose daughter is fighting cancer didn’t want her to feel alone when she shaved her head, so he shaved off his dreads after nine years of growing them. (Source: WTVC, FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN)
By Leslie Dominique, WTVC
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVC) – A man whose daughter is fighting cancer didn’t want her to feel alone when she shaved her head, so he shaved off his dreads after nine years of growing them.

D’Andray Thomas said his daughter, Brielle “Bri Bri” Thomas, was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal carcinoma stage four cancer at the end of February.

She lost her hair in patches due to chemotherapy treatments, and soon enough she cut it all off – and her dad followed her lead.

Bri Bri has seven more weeks of radiation and one more round of chemo left for her little body.

She said she’s trying to stay strong and not give up.

“That’s basically how I get through it,” she said.

While much has changed, Thomas said he won’t stop taking his best friend to the park where they can continue to make memories.

Copyright 2023 WTVC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

