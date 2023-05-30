Man accused of strangling woman at her workplace in Florissant

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A 35-year-old man is facing charges, accused of strangling and hitting a woman at her workplace in Florissant.

Brandon Dailey is charged with two counts of third-degree assault.

Police say Dailey went to the victim’s workplace on N. Highway 67 on May 17, where strangled and hit her several times. The incident was captured by surveillance cameras.

Dailey is being held on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.