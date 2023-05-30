Le Méridien St. Louis Clayton selling seasonal pool passes

Le Méridien St. Louis Clayton
Le Méridien St. Louis Clayton(KMOV News 4)
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) – A Clayton hotel is hoping to entice visitors beating the St. Louis heat to take a dip in their pool.

Le Méridien St. Louis Clayton is offering seasonal pool passes. The hotel’s manager said they see high demand on Fridays and Saturdays for guests staying at the hotel, but on other days the pool deck is mostly empty.

So, they are selling seasonal passes to the public for $700 each. The passes allow access to the pool on Sunday through Thursday along with parking and gym access.

The hotel also offers day passes for non-hotel guests for $75 per person.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person dead from boating accident over Memorial Day Weekend as officials urge caution on the...
1 person dead from boating accident over Memorial Day Weekend as officials urge caution on the water this summer
trans families leaving
Families say they’re leaving Missouri after legislation targeting trans youth passes
Ferguson pool
North County pool changes policy after juveniles exchange gunfire
‘It couldn’t have possibly been me’ Ferguson man says he had nothing to do with a carjacking...
‘It couldn’t have possibly been me’ Ferguson man says he had nothing to do with a carjacking after police execute search warrant of his home
Walking in street bill vetoed
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page vetoes two controversial bills

Latest News

Riverview Garden graduate's summer plans include reversing the stigma of her hometown
temp tags
Ferguson police cracking down on temporary tags
News 4 Afternoon Update: May 30, 2023
FILE
South Roxana man dies after being found in creek