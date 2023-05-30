Le Méridien St. Louis Clayton selling seasonal pool passes

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) – A Clayton hotel is hoping to entice visitors beating the St. Louis heat to take a dip in their pool.

Le Méridien St. Louis Clayton is offering seasonal pool passes. The hotel’s manager said they see high demand on Fridays and Saturdays for guests staying at the hotel, but on other days the pool deck is mostly empty.

So, they are selling seasonal passes to the public for $700 each. The passes allow access to the pool on Sunday through Thursday along with parking and gym access.

The hotel also offers day passes for non-hotel guests for $75 per person.

