Isolated Thundershowers This Week

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Air Quality is “Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups” for Wednesday

Isolated Showers or Storms This Week

Hot temps build into the weekend

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Isolated but heavy thundershowers: It will be dry this evening and overnight, but let’s watch for isolated showers and storms Wednesday-Friday. We might see that chance continue Saturday, though I’m not convinced of that just yet. And while most won’t get hit, these isolated thundershowers can produce a heavy downpour and gusty winds. We don’t expect severe weather, but we want you to be aware that a quick heavy shower may impact some outdooor plans or even create some ponding on the roads this week in localized areas. These showers will be driven by the heat of the day, so late morning through mid-evening is the most likely time to watch.

Heat: While hot this week, the humidity isn’t too high. It will creep up a bit Thursday and Friday. But when we get our hottest temperatures this weekend, the humidity goes down. So expect highs in the mid 90s this weekend with no heat index.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.