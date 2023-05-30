Gabe Gore to be sworn in as new St. Louis Circuit Attorney Tuesday

Gabriel Gore
Gabriel Gore(Dowd Bennett)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Gabe Gore will officially be sworn in as St. Louis Circuit Attorney Tuesday morning.

Gore was named Circuit Attorney by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson after Kim Gardner resigned in May. She was facing accusations that she was neglecting her office as cases piled up. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey pushed to remove Gardner from her post. Her office was also facing contempt allegations.

Gore currently works at the firm Dowd Bennett. He will be St. Louis Circuit Attorney through the end of Gardner’s current term, which expires after the November 2024 election.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place in downtown St. Louis at 11:00 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person dead from boating accident over Memorial Day Weekend as officials urge caution on the...
1 person dead from boating accident over Memorial Day Weekend as officials urge caution on the water this summer
‘It couldn’t have possibly been me’ Ferguson man says he had nothing to do with a carjacking...
‘It couldn’t have possibly been me’ Ferguson man says he had nothing to do with a carjacking after police execute search warrant of his home
trans families leaving
Families say they’re leaving Missouri after legislation targeting trans youth passes
Ferguson pool
North County pool changes policy after juveniles exchange gunfire
Police say the shooting happened around 4:38 a.m. in the area of Leonor K Sullivan Boulevard...
Police investigating two Memorial Day homicides in St. Louis City

Latest News

Ferguson pool
North County pool changes policy after juveniles exchange gunfire
trans families leaving
Families say they’re leaving Missouri after legislation targeting trans youth passes
Sai Kandula
Prosecutors: Local man accused of planning to attack White House should stay in jail pending trial
St. Louis Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the riverfront overnight
Homicide victim may have lived at homeless encampment near riverfront