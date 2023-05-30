Ferguson police cracking down on temporary tags

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV) – Ferguson police are cracking down against drivers with expired and fake temporary tags.

The new initiative, called “#TempTagTuesday,” aims to promote “safety, compliance, and legal responsibility on our roads,” Chief Troy Doyle posted on the department’s social media page.

According to Chief Doyle, the “initiative is not about generating revenue for the city.” He wrote that the department’s goal is to help educate and encourage all to keep up-to-date to avoid “unnecessary compliactions.”

