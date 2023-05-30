Episode 236: Chillax Tap and Co

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ashley and Archie Harmon opened a business during one of the toughest times – March 2020.

The pandemic closed their doors just as they opened Chillax, a craft beer bar and bottle shop, before they could really get started. But the St. Charles community didn’t let them fail. In fact, they found so much demand they opened their second location this spring. The Wentzville bar is more intimate, but the new St Peters location serves up food and fun vibes. We sat down with Ashley to talk about taking her husband’s passion for beer and turning it into a thriving business. Chillax is about creating a craft beer haven for everyone, and that means those who think they don’t really like craft beer.

