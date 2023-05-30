Episode 236: Chillax Tap and Co

Chillax Tap and Co
Chillax Tap and Co(KMOV)
By Alexis Zotos
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ashley and Archie Harmon opened a business during one of the toughest times – March 2020.

The pandemic closed their doors just as they opened Chillax, a craft beer bar and bottle shop, before they could really get started. But the St. Charles community didn’t let them fail. In fact, they found so much demand they opened their second location this spring. The Wentzville bar is more intimate, but the new St Peters location serves up food and fun vibes. We sat down with Ashley to talk about taking her husband’s passion for beer and turning it into a thriving business. Chillax is about creating a craft beer haven for everyone, and that means those who think they don’t really like craft beer.

The Meet St. Louis Podcast is nominated for STL Bucketlist “Best Podcast,” you vote now here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person dead from boating accident over Memorial Day Weekend as officials urge caution on the...
1 person dead from boating accident over Memorial Day Weekend as officials urge caution on the water this summer
‘It couldn’t have possibly been me’ Ferguson man says he had nothing to do with a carjacking...
‘It couldn’t have possibly been me’ Ferguson man says he had nothing to do with a carjacking after police execute search warrant of his home
trans families leaving
Families say they’re leaving Missouri after legislation targeting trans youth passes
Ferguson pool
North County pool changes policy after juveniles exchange gunfire
Police say the shooting happened around 4:38 a.m. in the area of Leonor K Sullivan Boulevard...
Police investigating two Memorial Day homicides in St. Louis City

Latest News

Meet St. Louis: Ope Outdoors
Meet St. Louis: Ope Outdoors
Juno Musonda talking with News 4's Alexis Zotos for the Meet St. Louis Podcast.
Episode 235: Ope Outdoors
Meet St. Louis Podcast: Maypop Coffee + Garden Shop
Meet St. Louis Podcast: Maypop Coffee + Garden Shop
The outside of Maypop Coffee & Garden Shop in Webster Groves.
Episode 234: Maypop Coffee + Garden Shop