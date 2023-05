ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The local community is remembering a woman who entertained generations of St. Louisans on television.

Becky Rothman, the “Queen of Carpet,” was known for her commercials on a flying carpet over the Arch.

Her nephew tells News 4 that Rothman passed away Sunday at the age of 67 due to complications from kidney disease.

