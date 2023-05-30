2nd person pulled from partially collapsed apartment building in Iowa

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC/Gray News) - A woman rescued from a partially collapsed apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, is the second person to be pulled from the debris.

The woman was brought down to safety Monday night as crews with the Davenport Fire Department continued to check windows of other upper apartment units by knocking and looking inside with a firetruck bucket ladder, KWQC reports.

Video of the woman submitted by a KWQC viewer shows her waving from a third-floor apartment before being taken to safety. City officials have not provided any additional information on her at this time.

After the woman was found in the building, crowds of people could be seen outside, visibly upset and voicing concerns that there may still be others inside. The city has tentative plans to begin demolition of the building Tuesday morning.

The woman is the second person to be removed from the building that partially collapsed around 4:55 p.m. Sunday. Officials confirmed Monday that a person was “extracted” overnight and taken to the hospital. The condition of the person was not known, according to Fire Chief Mike Carlsten.

Part of building collapses in Davenport

No deaths had been confirmed, Carlsten said, and it was unclear how many people, if any, were still missing. He encouraged anyone concerned about a possible missing loved one to contact 911.

Also on Monday, city officials said that the owner of the apartment building was served with a notice and order for demolition. Residents will not be allowed back inside.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Scott County in response to the partial collapse.

During a Sunday evening news conference, Carlsten said the back of the six-story apartment complex had collapsed and separated from the building. Crews also found evidence of a natural gas leak, and water had leaked throughout the floors of the structure.

In the initial response, fire crews rescued seven people and escorted more than a dozen others from the building.

Crews put up fencing Sunday night following a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport. (KWQC)

Emergency crews and K9 units then worked through the night as part of a rescue effort, but Carlsten said the building was structurally unsound and posed a risk to responders.

The cause of the collapse is not clear at this point.

