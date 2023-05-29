Virtual meetings Tuesday, Wednesday to focus on proposed MetroLink lines

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- There are chances this week for the public to give feedback on the proposal to build a north-south MetroLink line.

The proposed line would run from Chippewa Street in south St. Louis to Fairground Park in north St. Louis. There are virtual meetings Tuesday and Wednesday, the first focusing on the line in the city and the other focusing on the line that would extend into north St. Louis County.

Anyone wanting to attend a meeting can register here.

1 person dead from boating accident over Memorial Day Weekend as officials urge caution on the water this summer
Archdiocese announces new plans for St. Louis parishes
Highway 50 now open after man fires shots at officers, then shoots self near O’Fallon, Fairview Heights border
‘It couldn’t have possibly been me’ Ferguson man says he had nothing to do with a carjacking after police execute search warrant of his home

Fallen veterans honored on Memorial Day in St. Louis region
