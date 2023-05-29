Virtual meetings Tuesday, Wednesday to focus on proposed MetroLink lines

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- There are chances this week for the public to give feedback on the proposal to build a north-south MetroLink line.

The proposed line would run from Chippewa Street in south St. Louis to Fairground Park in north St. Louis. There are virtual meetings Tuesday and Wednesday, the first focusing on the line in the city and the other focusing on the line that would extend into north St. Louis County.

Anyone wanting to attend a meeting can register here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.