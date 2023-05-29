Memorial Day events and ceremonies happening in 2023

Memorial Day american flag veterans day generic
Memorial Day american flag veterans day generic(WILX)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - If you’re looking for ways to get out of the house this Memorial Day, the St. Louis area has a lot to offer!

There will be beautiful weather on the Monday holiday, which will make it ideal for getting out and viewing one of the many parades in the area.

Alton Memorial Day Parade

  • Monday, May 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • 2200 College Ave., Alton, IL, 62002

Belleville Annual Memorial Day Parade

  • Monday, May 29 from 10-11 a.m.
  • 23 W. Main St., Belleville, IL, 62220

Union Annual Memorial Day Parade

  • Monday, May 29 10-11 a.m.
  • 205 N. Washington, Union, MO, 63084

There will be several ceremonies to choose from across the region.

Collinsville Memorial Day Service

  • Monday, May 29 at 10:30 a.m.
  • 1234 Vandalia St, Collinsville, IL, 62234

Florissant Annual Memorial Day Ceremony

  • Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m.
  • 1 James J Eagan Dr., Florissant, MO, 63033

Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony

  • Monday, May 29 from 10-11 a.m.
  • 2900 Sheridan Road St. Louis, MO

Manchester Memorial Day Ceremony

  • Monday, May 29 at 11:15 a.m.
  • 222 Henry Ave., Ballwin, MO, 63011

Sappington Historical Society Memorial Day Ceremony

  • Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m.
  • 11735 Denny Rd, St. Louis, MO, 63126

St. Peters Memorial Day Ceremony

  • Monday, May 29 from 9-10 a.m.
  • 1 St. Peters Centre Blvd. St. Peters, MO, 63376

There also will be Memorial Day events at the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum and Citygarden.

Other events happening Monday include the African Arts Festival, and the last day for both the Greek Festival and the Strawberry Festival at Eckert’s.

