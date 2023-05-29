‘It couldn’t have possibly been me’ Ferguson man says he had nothing to do with a carjacking after police execute search warrant of his home

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV) - A Ferguson man is seeking answers after police searched his home for a crime he said he had nothing to do with.

But after finding one piece of evidence “within the yard” of the home, St. Louis County Police are not ruling him out as a suspect.

On Friday evening, St. Louis County police served a warrant, signed by a judge, at Lindell Briscoe’s home in Ferguson.

Briscoe was sleeping in his semi-truck when police arrived and told him they were investigating a violent crime.

“I say you’re investigating a violent crime, man, I drive a truck, I don’t know nothing about any violent crime,” said Briscoe.

“It couldn’t have possibly been me.”

Briscoe was given a search warrant that shows police were seeking evidence from an armed carjacking at a South County Waffle House. They believed there could be firearms and other evidence of the crime in Briscoe’s home.

Before the warrant was served, police arrested three teens and one adult in a different location in North County.

St. Louis County Police told News 4 they weren’t sure they’ve got everybody involved in the crime.

During the search, they located one item tied to the carjacking, Apple AirPods and a silicone case.

While no arrests were made during the search, police said evidence was found “within the yard of the residence.”

“Nothing that was involved with this crime was found inside of my house,” said Briscoe.

Doorbell video indicates the AirPods were found near the curb. Briscoe was skeptical to speculate but his best guess is the carjacking suspects drove by his street, ditched the AirPods and that police tracked the AirPods via GPS, to his residence.

Clear damage was done to both his front and bathroom door during the search. The front door is currently anchored shut by a headboard.

But police haven’t ruled out Briscoe as a suspect.

Briscoe said his Ring doorbell clearly shows he was home and exonerates him.

He points to a video of him getting home from work around 2:15 a.m.

“Once I made it home that morning,” said Briscoe. “I didn’t leave again until one o’clock.”

According to police, the carjacking occurred at 6:30 a.m. at the 3100 block of Telegraph Road in South St. Louis County. That is roughly a 30-minute drive from Briscoe’s home.

Briscoe said he sleeps in his truck so he can blare air conditioning in the summer, keeping the house warmer for his young children.

Ring footage later shows his daughter coming to his truck at 7:49 a.m. over an hour after the carjacking, and 20 minutes before police said they caught the suspects.

He said police can look at the video minute by minute if they want. He said it’s impossible that he left with his truck or personal vehicle, which sits behind the truck in his driveway.

“My truck never moved,” said Briscoe.

Briscoe also pointed to Ring video during the search warrant where it appears police told Briscoe they’re not investigating him.

“We’re not (inaudible) or else you’d be in handcuffs,” said the officer talking to Briscoe in the video.

Briscoe said he’s considering a lawsuit and that he wants his name cleared after being embarrassed in front of his neighbors.

“My children don’t even want to walk up and down the street because we were humiliated,” said Briscoe.

Briscoe also showed News 4 an email from a St. Louis County Police Detective that indicates the county will fix the broken doors in his home.

He believes that is evidence that police are not investigating him.

