Homicide in Laclede’s Landing area under investigation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in the Laclede’s Landing area early Monday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 4:38 a.m. in the area of Leonor K Sullivan Boulevard and Doctor Martin Luther King Drive. A 42-year-old man was shot in his side and taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Homicide Unit has been requested to investigate.

News 4 will update this story once more information has been received.

