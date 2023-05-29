Homicide in Laclede’s Landing area under investigation

By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in the Laclede’s Landing area early Monday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 4:38 a.m. in the area of Leonor K Sullivan Boulevard and Doctor Martin Luther King Drive. A 42-year-old man was shot in his side and taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Homicide Unit has been requested to investigate.

News 4 will update this story once more information has been received.

