Fallen veterans honored on Memorial Day in St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Large crowds gathered on Memorial Day for the annual ceremony at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. The ceremony included Taps, a wreath laying, speeches, and a moment of silence.

At the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum in downtown St. Louis, speakers read all the names of the soldiers engraved on the museum’s Vietnam Memorial. When the memorial was dedicated in 1979, the museum had the names of 214 St. Louisans who died.

Museum officials have since discovered an additional 254 service members who lost their lives in Vietnam. Those names were engraved on the memorial this past week.

The city of Manchester held a remembrance service at its veterans memorial. Families presented special remembrance wreaths.

