AC & sprinklers will be working overtime this week

Air Quality Alert for Tuesday

Hotter temps ahead

Spot rain or storm chances this week

Tonight our temperatures will remain in the 80s through 8 pm before eventually dropping to a low of 65°.

Tuesday is an Air Quality Alert Day. Ground-level ozone could cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, or those with lung or heart conditions. Avoid strenuous activity outdoors and take frequent breaks. Temperatures Tuesday will be favorable for the pool, with highs nearing the upper 80s or lower 90s. Humidity stays low.

What’s Next: There is potential for pop-up showers or a thunderstorm Wednesday through next Monday. Most will remain dry, and this rain is not expected to alleviate the ongoing dryness. We’ve been on a 13-day streak with no rainfall. Since April, we’re running at over a 5″ rainfall deficit.

