Ramírez’s two-run double in ninth leads Guardians past Cardinals 4-3

Cleveland Guardians' Mike Zunino scores a run on a double by Steven Kwan during the fifth...
Cleveland Guardians' Mike Zunino scores a run on a double by Steven Kwan during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez hit a two-run double with two out in the ninth inning, lifting the Cleveland Guardians to a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Ramírez’s clutch hit off Ryan Helsley (3-4) rolled to the wall in right-center, scoring Myles Straw and Steven Kwan, who had drawn one-out walks.

The swing touched off a wild celebration for the Guardians, who have struggled to get clutch hits throughout the first two months of the season. Cleveland’s players stormed out of the dugout to playfully pound Ramírez, who threw his helmet high into the air between second and third base.

Xzavion Curry (1-0) pitched three scoreless innings for his first major league win.

Paul Goldschmidt hit one of three solo homers for St. Louis in the fifth inning. Goldschmidt, Arenado and Alec Burleson each had two hits.

The Cardinals trailed 1-0 before breaking out in the fifth against Hunter Gaddis.

Burleson led off with a shot to right for his fourth homer. After Tommy Edman flied out, Andrew Knizner hit a drive to left for his fourth homer. Lars Nootbaar then grounded out before Goldschmidt’s 10th homer capped the rally.

Nolan Gorman’s single chased Gaddis, who allowed five hits in 4 2/3 innings.

St. Louis left-hander Jordan Montgomery was charged with two runs and seven hits in five-plus innings. The Cardinals have dropped his last eight starts.

Cardinals reliever Génesis Cabrera worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth by getting pinch-hitter Will Brennan to bounce into a double play.

The Guardians took two of three in the series. Cleveland hung on for a 4-3 win Friday. St. Louis won 2-1 on Saturday despite having only two hits.

St. Louis is 15-7 since May 7 to climb back into the NL Central race. The Cardinals were in last place for 24 straight days.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: C/DH Willson Contreras was out of the lineup in a scheduled day off following Saturday night’s game. He’s in an 0-for-25 slump.

Guardians: RHP Aaron Civale (strained oblique) allowed four runs, struck out seven and threw 88 pitches over 4 2/3 innings in his third rehab start for Triple-A Columbus. RHP Triston McKenzie (shoulder strain) will make his third rehab start for Columbus on Tuesday. The Guardians have yet to decide when the two will rejoin Cleveland’s rotation.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (2-0, 6.33 ERA) will start the opening game of a home series against Kansas City on Monday. He got the win over Cincinnati on Tuesday, allowing five runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Guardians: LHP Logan Allen (1-2, 3.31 ERA) will start in the series opener Monday at Baltimore. The rookie allowed four runs over six innings in a loss to the White Sox on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old child has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while their parents...
7-year-old arrested for setting house on fire with parents asleep, investigators say
Archdiocese announces new plans for St. Louis parishes
Archdiocese announces new plans for St. Louis parishes
Graphic
Man’s body found in river near Downtown
Big changes to St. Louis Catholic Archdiocese to be announced Saturday
Big changes to St. Louis Catholic Archdiocese to be announced Saturday
The winner will get the chance to taste a range of doughnuts from brands like Krispy Kreme and...
Get paid $1,000 to taste test doughnuts from Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan scores a run on a wild pitch by Cleveland Guardians relief...
Donovan scores on passed ball in 10th, Cardinals beat Guardians
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Steven Matz pauses after giving up an RBI double to Los...
It’s painfully clear what the Cardinals need to do with Steven Matz
St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home...
Lively and Newman star as Reds pound out 18 hits, beat the Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar watches his RBI-single during the fourth inning of a...
Goldschmidt hits 2 HRs as Wainwright, Cardinals beat Reds