More Sunny & Dry Weather For Memorial Day

First Alert Weather:

Air Quality Alert for Monday

Warming Trend Continues

Turning hot next week with low rain chances

If you plan to be outside Monday, be cautious. It’s an Air Quality Alert Day. Ground-level ozone could cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, or those with lung or heart conditions. Avoid strenuous activity outdoors and take frequent breaks.

What’s Next: Sunny & dry weather with low humidity continues through Tuesday.

By Wednesday we start to see some low rain chances that stick around through Saturday. These will be spotty afternoon pop up showers and storms. Certainly not the widespread beneficial rains that we need as drought conditions worsen.

As far as humidity goes, it starts to feel muggy by Thursday and then stays what way through the weekend.

