More Sunny & Dry Weather For Memorial Day

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Air Quality Alert for Monday
  • Warming Trend Continues
  • Turning hot next week with low rain chances

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

If you plan to be outside Monday, be cautious. It’s an Air Quality Alert Day. Ground-level ozone could cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, or those with lung or heart conditions. Avoid strenuous activity outdoors and take frequent breaks.

What’s Next: Sunny & dry weather with low humidity continues through Tuesday.

By Wednesday we start to see some low rain chances that stick around through Saturday. These will be spotty afternoon pop up showers and storms. Certainly not the widespread beneficial rains that we need as drought conditions worsen.

As far as humidity goes, it starts to feel muggy by Thursday and then stays what way through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old child has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while their parents...
7-year-old arrested for setting house on fire with parents asleep, investigators say
Archdiocese announces new plans for St. Louis parishes
Archdiocese announces new plans for St. Louis parishes
Graphic
Man’s body found in river near Downtown
Big changes to St. Louis Catholic Archdiocese to be announced Saturday
Big changes to St. Louis Catholic Archdiocese to be announced Saturday
The winner will get the chance to taste a range of doughnuts from brands like Krispy Kreme and...
Get paid $1,000 to taste test doughnuts from Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’

Latest News

Hot temperatures on the way this week
Temperatures Rising All Weekend
Temperatures Rising All Weekend
Temperatures Rising All Weekend
Temperatures Rising All Weekend
Fabulous Weather For The Holiday Weekend
Fabulous Weather For The Holiday Weekend