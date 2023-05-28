Mizzou baseball to make head coaching change

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - The University of Missouri announced Sunday that the school is parting ways with baseball coach Steve Bieser.

Bieser led the Tigers to a 30-24 record during the 2023 season. Mizzou went 10-20 in SEC play and made their first SEC Tournament since 2019.

“Coach Bieser represented the University with a high level of character and integrity,” athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a release. “We are grateful for his contributions to our program, on and off the field, and we wish him the very best in the future.”

The school hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament since 2012.

“Baseball is important to our University, our conference, and our state,” Reed-Francois said. “We understand the vital role baseball plays, and we are committed to further increasing our investment in the program and look forward to future successes. We will work quickly and expeditiously to find the candidate who is the best fit to return Mizzou Baseball to the national stage.”

Bieser thanked the school for the opportunity following seven years in charge of the baseball program.

“We have faced many challenges along the way, but the bottom line is we just didn’t win enough games in this tough and rugged conference,” he said.

