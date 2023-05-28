Highway 50 closed near O’Fallon, Fairview Heights border after man fires shots at officers, then shoots self

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - A stretch of Highway 50 is closed near the O’Fallon, Illinois-Fairview Heights border after a man fired shots at officers and then turned the gun on himself late Sunday morning.

The incident happened just before noon on Highway 50 near Old Collinsville Road. Police say O’Fallon and Fairview Heights officers initiated a traffic stop in the parking lot of O’Fallon Plaza when the driver of the stopped car got out, displayed a gun and fired several shots at officers.

The driver then ran towards the Hucks’ gas station at the corner of Highway 50 and Old Collinsville Road where police say he shot himself. He was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition. No officers were injured.

