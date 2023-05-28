Downtown fire produces heavy smoke, visible flames
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An abandoned building downtown caught on fire Saturday evening, producing visible flames and thick smoke that could be seen for miles.
The fire started around 8 p.m. at a two-story abandoned building at N. 7th St. and O’Fallon St. Downtown.
According to the Fire Department, no one is inside and firefighters are staying outside the collapse zone.
This is a developing story; News 4 will update it as more information becomes available.
