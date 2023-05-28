Downtown fire produces heavy smoke, visible flames

An abandoned building downtown caught on fire Saturday evening, producing visible flames and thick smoke that could be seen for miles.
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The fire started around 8 p.m. at a two-story abandoned building at N. 7th St. and O’Fallon St. Downtown.

According to the Fire Department, no one is inside and firefighters are staying outside the collapse zone.

This is a developing story; News 4 will update it as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

