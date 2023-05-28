Downtown fire produces heavy smoke, visible flames

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An abandoned building downtown caught on fire Saturday evening, producing visible flames and thick smoke that could be seen for miles.

The fire started around 8 p.m. at a two-story abandoned building at N. 7th St. and O’Fallon St. Downtown.

According to the Fire Department, no one is inside and firefighters are staying outside the collapse zone.

N. 7th & O’Fallon - Abandoned two story brick warehouse, heavy #fire showing from the second floor. Defensive operations underway. #STLCity



Truck Company 9 is first due.

Battalion 1 is in Command. pic.twitter.com/2T3brZGSOo — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) May 28, 2023

