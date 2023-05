ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The body of a man was found in the river near Downtown Saturday.

A call came in around 5:40 p.m. for a body in the water at the 4800 block of Leonor K. Sullivan Blvd.

According to police, this is an adult man; no further information has been released.

News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

