TSA hits highest checkpoint volume of the year Friday

Tens of millions are expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend. (Source: CNN/KRTV)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Transportation Security Administration hit its highest checkpoint volume of the year on Friday as millions of travelers take to the sky for the Memorial Day weekend.

The agency tweeted early Saturday that roughly over 2.7 million passengers were screened at airports nationwide Friday.

That is a slight increase from Thursday when the TSA reported screening more than 2.6 million passengers.

That was the highest single-day number since Thanksgiving of 2019.

The TSA administrator said earlier this week that the agency expects to screen 10 million passengers over the holiday weekend.

TSA expects to screen around 10 million passengers and AAA predicts about 42 million drivers will hit the highways this weekend. (CNN, WSOC, WJLA)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A 7-year-old child has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while their parents...
7-year-old arrested for setting house on fire with parents asleep, investigators say
A woman and man were shot and killed in an apartment in South City Friday morning, police tell...
Man, woman dead in South City shooting
West County preschool abruptly closes leaving parents without childcare
West County preschool abruptly closes leaving parents without childcare
Police tell News 4 that a victim was carjacked at gunpoint in the 3100 block of Telegraph...
Carjacking suspects bail out of Dodge Charger before it crashes into police car in North County during chase, officers say

Latest News

homicide
Man identified in fatal shooting in North City alley
President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., to discuss...
Biden says debt deal ‘very close’ even as two sides far apart on work requirements
Police at the scene after a car collided with the gates of Downing Street in London in London,...
UK police free man involved in Downing Street collision — then arrest him on unrelated charge
Church catches fire on Washington Avenue overnight
Church catches fire on Washington Avenue overnight