Temperatures Rising All Weekend

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Humidity is low all weekend
  • Warm just in time for the pool opening
  • Turning hot next week

Memorial Day weekend is bringing us dry weather and a gradual warming trend. Sunday will see temperatures top out the lower 80s just like Saturday, but we warm to the mid 80s on Memorial Day Monday.

What’s Next: The 90s are back starting Wednesday and remain through the end of the week. Drought conditions have been worsening across Missouri and Illinois. Little rain is in the forecast this upcoming week. Watching for low rain or storm chances next Friday & Saturday, but this likely won’t be enough to alleviate the ongoing dryness.

