Teenager shot in Carondelet neighborhood

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times Friday evening.

Police responded to a call for a shooting at Michigan Ave. and Mott St. around 7:15 p.m. Friday. At the scene, they found the teenager suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, the victim was conscious and breathing when they arrived.

This is an ongoing investigation.

News 4 will update this story as more information is released.

