Teenager shot in Carondelet neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times Friday evening.

Police responded to a call for a shooting at Michigan Ave. and Mott St. around 7:15 p.m. Friday. At the scene, they found the teenager suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, the victim was conscious and breathing when they arrived.

This is an ongoing investigation.

