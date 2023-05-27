Suspect who told police ‘gotta be quicker than that’ on his wanted poster arrested

Tanner Rhinehart, who commented on his own wanted poster, was arrested by police the following...
Tanner Rhinehart, who commented on his own wanted poster, was arrested by police the following week.(Newark Division of Police)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, Ohio (Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio say a man has been arrested after he commented on his own wanted poster online.

According to the Newark Division of Police, officers were able to take 20-year-old Tanner Rhinehart into custody on Wednesday.

Last week, police shared online that Rhinehart was a wanted man for having multiple warrants. They alerted the public to contact them if the 20-year-old was spotted.

Rhinehart then replied to the social media post saying, “Y’all almost had [me] the other day you gotta be quicker than that.”

Officers said they ended up catching Rhinehart after he jumped into a river.

“Mr. Rhinehart thought jumping in the river would evade capture; however, he was wrong,” police wrote.

Authorities said the 20-year-old was arrested without further incident.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
Prosecutors allege Erin Foley sexually assaulted a 17-year-old.
Edwardsville High School administrator charged with sexually assaulting 17-year-old student
Donald Eugene Fields II is wanted by the FBI.
Franklin County man added to FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives
File Graphic
St. Louis City firefighter charged with using crash victim’s debit card

Latest News

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22,...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asks supporters to peacefully rally to protest vote to impeach
library
St. Charles Co. public libraries decline to change policy after controversy over male employee dressing as a female
Racist Snapchat message being investigated at Edwardsville High School
Racist Snapchat message being investigated at Edwardsville High School
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are presented with jerseys by LSU women's...
Biden celebrates LSU, UConn champion basketball teams at White House