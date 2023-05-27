St. Louis County Greek Festival returns in-person

For the first time since the pandemic, the St. Louis County Greek Festival is back in-person.
By Shoshana Stahl
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV) - For the first time since the pandemic, the St. Louis County Greek Festival is back in-person with live music, traditional folk dancing, church tours, a vendor market and delicious, authentic Greek cuisine.

After the first night of the festival, chair Greg Simos says it’s going to bring more people than ever before.

“We’re expecting to have phenomenal crowds,” Simos says. “I mean, the weather is perfect. People are excited to be back. Through our social media posts, everyone is super excited and we’re just ready to go.”

The festival takes place at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church at 1755 Des Peres Road in Town & Country.

There’s a variety of food from Greece, including Souvlaki, Greek Chicken, Gyros, Kebabs, Baklava and more.

For Beth Kirkland and her family, it’s a tradition to come every year.

“It’s a wonderful day to have it,” Kirkland says. “Couldn’t ask for a better day.”

The annual festival takes place over the Memorial Day Weekend, May 26-29.

“I just recently got back from Greece, so I missed the food and the atmosphere and music,” Kirkland says.”

For others, this is their first time at the Greek festival.

Christina Levi even traveled from across the river.

“We have family friends that come every year, and we’ve always wanted to come, and this year we actually had time to do it so we’re ready to eat some food and see some dancers,” Levi says.

The festival hours are Friday, Saturday & Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday, May 29 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

If you are planning to go, Simos says the festival is cashless, so they only accept credit or debit cards.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A 7-year-old child has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while their parents...
7-year-old arrested for setting house on fire with parents asleep, investigators say
A woman and man were shot and killed in an apartment in South City Friday morning, police tell...
Man, woman dead in South City shooting
West County preschool abruptly closes leaving parents without childcare
West County preschool abruptly closes leaving parents without childcare
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash

Latest News

A boat caught fire while on the Meramec River outside of Eureka May 27, 2023.
Boat destroyed after catching fire on Meramec River
State threatening to seize 10 boats at Ala Wai Boat Harbor, citing expired permits
homicide
Man identified in fatal shooting in North City alley
Church catches fire on Washington Avenue overnight
Church catches fire on Washington Avenue overnight