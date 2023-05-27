St. Louis County Greek Festival returns in-person

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV) - For the first time since the pandemic, the St. Louis County Greek Festival is back in-person with live music, traditional folk dancing, church tours, a vendor market and delicious, authentic Greek cuisine.

After the first night of the festival, chair Greg Simos says it’s going to bring more people than ever before.

“We’re expecting to have phenomenal crowds,” Simos says. “I mean, the weather is perfect. People are excited to be back. Through our social media posts, everyone is super excited and we’re just ready to go.”

The festival takes place at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church at 1755 Des Peres Road in Town & Country.

There’s a variety of food from Greece, including Souvlaki, Greek Chicken, Gyros, Kebabs, Baklava and more.

For Beth Kirkland and her family, it’s a tradition to come every year.

“It’s a wonderful day to have it,” Kirkland says. “Couldn’t ask for a better day.”

The annual festival takes place over the Memorial Day Weekend, May 26-29.

“I just recently got back from Greece, so I missed the food and the atmosphere and music,” Kirkland says.”

For others, this is their first time at the Greek festival.

Christina Levi even traveled from across the river.

“We have family friends that come every year, and we’ve always wanted to come, and this year we actually had time to do it so we’re ready to eat some food and see some dancers,” Levi says.

The festival hours are Friday, Saturday & Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday, May 29 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

If you are planning to go, Simos says the festival is cashless, so they only accept credit or debit cards.

