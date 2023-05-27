St. Charles Co. public libraries decline to change policy after controversy over male employee dressing as a female

Male employee dressed as female in children’s section of library
By Deion Broxton
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PETERS (KMOV) - Dozens of people protested Friday at a St. Peters public library after a St. Charles County woman raised concerns over a male librarian dressing as a female.

This week, Rachel Homolak posted on social media that she and her child saw a male library employee dressed as a woman in the children’s section of a St. Charles City public library.

Homolak had scheduled to speak with the CEO of St. Charles City-County Library at a St. Peters library on Friday in person, but the meeting was canceled after protestors from both sides showed up.

“We had agreed it was going to be a one-on-one civil discussion, but once it got put out on social media--a public call to as many people who can come--we wouldn’t be able to have a productive discussion at that point. So, it did not happen,” St. Charles City-County Library CEO Jason Kuhl said. “We don’t condone discrimination of any kind.”

Kuhl said the library will not change its dress code policies, and the employee will not be disciplined.

“This one person complained about that person’s outfit even though they did an amazing job doing work here at the library,” said Grayson Jostes, who supports the library employee who dressed as a woman. “That’s what America stands for. It’s just be themselves.”

“She was upset and we came out to support her,” Lynne Tomlinson said, who supports Homolak. “We do not hate them at all. Our jobs as Christians--following the Lord Jesus Christ--is to love them, which we do.”

