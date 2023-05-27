Pre-match Preview: CITY SC facing Vancouver for the first time this weekend

Nicholas Gioacchini recorded his fourth goal of the year last weekend against Sporting Kansas...
Nicholas Gioacchini recorded his fourth goal of the year last weekend against Sporting Kansas City.(CITY SC)
By Lucas Sellem
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Coming off of an electric thrashing of its cross-state rival, St. Louis CITY SC will face an unfamiliar opponent this weekend at home.

Last week’s 4-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City felt like the beginning of a new rivalry in American sports. CITY SC dominated this game from start to finish. Between the lightning-quick counterattacks and Roman Bürki turning into Spiderman, KC didn’t stand a chance. St. Louis’ next opponent, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, currently sits four spots behind CITY SC in the Western Conference Standings at 7th place. This club has had a very balanced season thus far; four wins, five draws, and four losses. Vancouver has 17 points, with 18 goals across all matches. That’s five points and eight goals fewer than St. Louis, which has played one game less as well.

CITY SC’s win against Sporting KC marks its third four-goal game this year. Atlanta United is the only other MLS expansion team to record multiple four-goal wins in an inaugural season with four (2017). Fourteen of Vancouver’s 17 points this season have come at home. The Whitecaps are winless on the road, and CITYPARK is the last stadium any team on a road losing streak wants to play at. Nico Gioacchini scored his fourth of the season against KC. Eduard Löwen and Jared Stround each snagged their third goal of the season, and Indiana Vassilev netted his second. Seven different CITY SC players have multiple goals to their name this year, more than any other MLS team. The only other MLS team to have more total goals than CITY SC (26) is Atlanta United (28).

Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at CITYPARK. Games can be watched on Apple TV with an MLS season pass.

For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

For an exclusive look at what fans can expect at CITYPARK on match-day, click here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A 7-year-old child has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while their parents...
7-year-old arrested for setting house on fire with parents asleep, investigators say
A woman and man were shot and killed in an apartment in South City Friday morning, police tell...
Man, woman dead in South City shooting
West County preschool abruptly closes leaving parents without childcare
West County preschool abruptly closes leaving parents without childcare
Police tell News 4 that a victim was carjacked at gunpoint in the 3100 block of Telegraph...
Carjacking suspects bail out of Dodge Charger before it crashes into police car in North County during chase, officers say

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Steven Matz pauses after giving up an RBI double to Los...
It’s painfully clear what the Cardinals need to do with Steven Matz
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) attempts to block a shot to the basket by Boston Celtics...
St. Louis native Tatum and Celtics thrive on 3s, beat Heat 110-97 in Game 5 to extend East finals
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman scores a run on a wild pitch by Cincinnati Reds' Lucas Sims...
Gorman leads Cardinals over Reds 2-1, 13th win in 18 games
The Florida Panthers celebrate after defeating the Boston Bruins on a goal by Carter Verhaeghe...
St. Louis native Tkachuk sends Panthers to Stanley Cup Final, after topping Hurricanes 4-3 for sweep