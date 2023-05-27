Pre-match Preview: CITY SC facing Vancouver for the first time this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Coming off of an electric thrashing of its cross-state rival, St. Louis CITY SC will face an unfamiliar opponent this weekend at home.

Last week’s 4-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City felt like the beginning of a new rivalry in American sports. CITY SC dominated this game from start to finish. Between the lightning-quick counterattacks and Roman Bürki turning into Spiderman, KC didn’t stand a chance. St. Louis’ next opponent, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, currently sits four spots behind CITY SC in the Western Conference Standings at 7th place. This club has had a very balanced season thus far; four wins, five draws, and four losses. Vancouver has 17 points, with 18 goals across all matches. That’s five points and eight goals fewer than St. Louis, which has played one game less as well.

What a night in 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚’𝐬 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐈𝐓𝐘 ❤️ #AllForCITY pic.twitter.com/yWdSlVlwKO — St Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) May 22, 2023

CITY SC’s win against Sporting KC marks its third four-goal game this year. Atlanta United is the only other MLS expansion team to record multiple four-goal wins in an inaugural season with four (2017). Fourteen of Vancouver’s 17 points this season have come at home. The Whitecaps are winless on the road, and CITYPARK is the last stadium any team on a road losing streak wants to play at. Nico Gioacchini scored his fourth of the season against KC. Eduard Löwen and Jared Stround each snagged their third goal of the season, and Indiana Vassilev netted his second. Seven different CITY SC players have multiple goals to their name this year, more than any other MLS team. The only other MLS team to have more total goals than CITY SC (26) is Atlanta United (28).

Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at CITYPARK. Games can be watched on Apple TV with an MLS season pass.

For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

For an exclusive look at what fans can expect at CITYPARK on match-day, click here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.