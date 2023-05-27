Church catches fire on Washington Avenue overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews responded after a church in St. Louis caught fire overnight.

According to the St. Louis Fire Department, the church is near Washington Avenue and T E Huntley Avenue. The fire was reported around 3 a.m. Crews arrived to heavy smoke coming from the church and discovered a fire in the basement. Two aerial waterways were used while extinguishing the flames. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Battalion 2 requesting a 2nd Alarm.



Battalion 1 reports: Large vacant church; heavy smoke showing. Three lines deployed. Interior #fire attack; companies reporting a fire in the basement. Working to locate access to the basement. #STLCity CD pic.twitter.com/YTxDdSV3xQ — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) May 27, 2023

Everyone inside the church was evacuated and no injuries have been reported thus far.

@CFDstlfd has requested a 3rd Alarm. Building evacuated. All members accounted for outside the building.



Three lines interior working with Bresnan Distributor Nozzles attached. Two aerial waterways utilized during extinguishment. No injuries immediately reported. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/lm4cFYpIph — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) May 27, 2023

News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

