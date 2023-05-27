Church catches fire on Washington Avenue overnight

By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews responded after a church in St. Louis caught fire overnight.

According to the St. Louis Fire Department, the church is near Washington Avenue and T E Huntley Avenue. The fire was reported around 3 a.m. Crews arrived to heavy smoke coming from the church and discovered a fire in the basement. Two aerial waterways were used while extinguishing the flames. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Everyone inside the church was evacuated and no injuries have been reported thus far.

News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

