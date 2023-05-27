Archdiocese announces new plans for St. Louis parishes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski announced a reorganization of the 178 parishes down to 134 pastorates during a press conference Saturday. This is a higher number than previously announced.

According to the Archbishop, 35 parishes will be subsumed into neighboring parishes, and 15 parishes will be merged to create five new parishes. Alongside this, a new personal parish will be for the Spanish-speaking community.

This follows as part of the ‘All Things New’ restructuring that has been taking place with the church. The initiative comes from a decline in priests available and the number of people attending mass.

According to ‘All Things New,’ areas that will share a priest and become pastorates have been discussed and mocks up can be found on the website. This means several parishes will be independent of each other but share a pastor.

The Archdiocese said the plans will begin in the summer of 2023 but may continue through 2026.

News 4 will continue to follow this story and will update it as we learn more.

