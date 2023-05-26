WWII vet laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery after DNA identification

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The remains of a local soldier were finally laid to rest Friday decades after he died in action.

Melvin Meyer was a 25-year-old bombardier in World War II. He was serving aboard a B-17 Flying Fortress when it was shot down by enemy fighters over Germany. Some of his crew members survived, but Meyers did not make it out.

In 2019, his remains, buried at a German cemetery, were identified using DNA evidence. Now, he is laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

